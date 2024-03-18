Door-to-door slaughter: NJ man tried to wipe out relatives, PA cops say

🔴Andre Gordon Jr. argued with his father at his stepmother's home

A confrontation with his father was the start of a New Jersey man's shooting rampage on Saturday morning that left his stepmother, the mother of his children and his teenage sister dead, Pennsylvania authorities say.

Andre Gordon Jr. showed up at his stepmother's home on Viewpoint Lane in Falls Township, Pennsylvania, and began arguing with his father, who opened the door, according to an affidavit released by Bucks County District Attorney Jen Shorn.

After Andre Gordon Sr. closed the door, Gordon Jr. brandished a rifle and banged on the door until the glass broke, police said.

Doorbell footage shows Gordon Jr. pointing the rifle at the house and begin firing through the broken window of the door, according to the affidavit.

Officers found several shell casings on the floor of the home and in the wall. Blood was coming from under the closed door of a first-floor room where the suspect's stepmother, Karen Gordon, 52, and sister Kera Gordon, 13, were found dead.

Gordon Sr. called police to warn them that his son was headed to the home of Taylor Daniel, the mother of his children, on Everwood Drive in Falls Township, according to the affidavit.

Haircut to make an escape

By the time police arrived at Daniel's home, the 25-year-old mother was lying dead on the floor with her two young daughters present in the room. Her brother, John Daniel, told police he heard his sister and Gordon Jr. fight before shots were fired.

Taylor's mother, Nancy Daniel, told police she tried to fight off Gordon Jr. with a wooden ax handle. Andre Jr. struck Nancy in the head with the butt of his rifle, according to the affidavit. She was hospitalized with a cut on her head.

After this, Gordon Jr. drove a car he had stolen earlier in the morning in Trenton to a Windsor Lane location near a Dollar Tree store in Morrisville, police said.

Matthew Bill, 44, told police he was filling the tire of his 2016 Honda CRV with an air compressor when Gordon Jr. walked up and showed him a long gun in his bag. The suspect ripped the compressor from the tire and drove off, the man told police.

The Honda was found abandoned on Miller Avenue in Trenton.

While barricaded inside a home on Phillips Avenue, police said he cut his hair and escaped unnoticed.

Police, however, arrested him five blocks away.

Gordon Jr. is being held at the Mercer County Jail but a hearing has not yet been scheduled on charges in New Jersey. He also faces nearly three dozen charges in Pennsylvania including first and second-degree murder.

DHS worker, Army vet

Counselors were present Monday at the Boehm Middle School, where Kera Gordon was an eighth grader, as well as the Manor and Penn Valley elementary schools.

Donna Patel, the director of KinderCare Langhorne where Taylor Daniel's 3-year-old daughter attends, created a GoFundMe to help the family with funeral expenses.

A friend of Karen Gordon said on Facebook that she was "full of joy and happiness" and proud of the accomplishments of her granddaughters.

Karen Gordon was a Pennsylvania Department of Human Services caseworker and an Army veteran who served during Operation Desert Storm, her friend said in a moving tribute.

"She loved her job and helping people," she said. "She was my touchstone at work — always full of encouragement and praise. It’s hard to reference her in the past tense — I am, as well as my other co-workers, still in shock. Please remember my friend for what she was, how she affected other people with her presence and love, and not just as a victim."

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

