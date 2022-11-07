May this be the last year we set our clocks back (Opinion)

Once again on Sunday, as we do every year around this time, we had to set our clocks back an hour. The good news is we got an extra hour of sleep unless you were working an overnight shift. The bad news is we're losing an extra hour of sun and will be dealing with darkness at 4:30 in the afternoon.

If it were up to me, we would never change from Daylight Savings Time. I'm not the only one who feels that way. Earlier this year in March, the U.S. Senate passed The Sunshine Protection Act, which would have kept Daylight Savings Time year-round in all but two states, Arizona and Hawaii. This would start next year and many say it would lead to greater economic activity towards the end of the day.

The only problem is we're still waiting for the House to approve. The measure has been held at the desk of Speaker Nancy Pelosi and there's no telling when or if there will ever be a vote, the approval of which would enable it to make its way to President Joe Biden.

There are those who oppose permanent Daylight Savings Time. Some medical experts say it messes with the relationship between your body clock and the sun. With so many of us living and working on so many different schedules, I don't see how it really makes a difference.

There are also those like Steven Callandrillo, a professor of law at the University of Washington, who explains how DST could actually save lives as well as improve your sleep, increase commerce, decrease crime and save energy.

For me, it's just simple common sense. You just feel better when it's light outside. Kids can play outside longer. You can do more things after work like running or going to the park or walking along the beach. Given the choice, I would rather have the daylight longer in the day. How about you?

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

