NJ gymnastics worker charged with sexual assault

GALLOWAY — A gymnastics worker was arrested on several charges of sexual assault following an investigation into allegations he engaged in sexual activity with a girl under the age of 16.

Matthew Shriver, 51, of Brigantine was taken into custody Sunday after Galloway police executed a warrant on his cell phone. Police say evidence collected from Shriver's cell phone confirmed the victim's allegations. The Everest Gymnastics Center on Jimmy Leeds Road and Shriver's vehicle were also searched.

Shriver was charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault, second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, resisting arrest, tampering with physical evidence, and obstruction of justice.

Police did not disclose Shriver's position with the gym or whether the girl was a student at the center.

No longer allowed in the gymnastics center

In a statement on its Facebook page, the gymnastics center said it has severed ties with Shriver and he is no longer permitted to be in or near the facility.

"We take pride in what we do in this community. And we hope that you continue to see that as we’ve done since 2017," the statement read. "We would like to add that we have a highly qualified staff that has nothing but the children’s best interest."

Shriver is being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility pending a future court date.

