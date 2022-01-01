Mastoris Diner Closed Permanently in Bordentown, NJ

Wow. The end of an era. The iconic Mastoris Diner & Restaurant on Route 130 in Bordentown has closed its doors for good according to an announcement made on Facebook.

This makes me so sad. I went there for breakfast as a child, and throughout my life, more times than I can count. It was the perfect late-night spot after partying.

It was where my family waited an hour for a table to celebrate Mother's Day, Father's Day, and everything in between because IT WAS THAT GOOD. My son's Baptism party was there.

Plus, I'm sure I'm not alone in saying I loved, loved, loved the cinnamon bread and cheese bread. So many memories. I'm sorry to see it go.

If you ask some patrons, they'd tell you it hadn't been the same since the Mastoris family sold the diner back in 2020. Many said it had gone downhill. But, I still think tons of people will miss it.

In August, I had filled you in on the Mastoris family's new restaurant in Bucks County. Click here for the details.

According to the announcement, the permanent closure is due in part to the pandemic and its effect on the restaurant industry. There are also other plans in the works for that space....a bar-restaurant in the future, they say. Interesting.

There's already a bar / restaurant right across the parking lot.

"We know this news will be difficult to many in the community who considered Mastoris to be so much more than just their local diner; it was a place to gather with friends and neighbors, to visit your favorite server or bartender, share a meal with loved ones, celebrate life’s big moments, or bring home a cake for a family milestone celebration. Like us, we hope your memories at Mastoris will bring you much comfort in the days ahead," the announcement read in part.

I'll let you know when I hear anything more about the new establishment.

Thanks for the memories Mastoris.

