Massive, creepy spiders are getting closer and closer to NJ

Well, this isn’t the spooky season I wanted for New Jersey, but it’s the one we’re dealing with. We have a creepy critter seemingly closing in on us.

No, it’s not the spotted lantern fly or those loud cicadas we had a few years ago. It’s something WAY scarier, in my opinion.

Spider Takeover AP loading...

Joro spiders are getting nearer and nearer to the Garden State, with recent appearances in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, according to PA Living News.

They’re known as “parachuting spiders” because they spin wheel-shaped webs that can allow them to travel by air if there’s a gust of wind.

More simply, they also spread just by latching on to cars.

Spider Takeover FILE - The Joro spider, a large spider native to East Asia, is seen in Johns Creek, Ga., on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Alex Sanz, File) loading...

Though you shouldn’t be worried about the insects being a threat, the jarring aspect of the Joro spiders is their size. The females can grow to be about three inches wide with their legs spread, the males tend to be a bit smaller.

Are Juro spiders venemous?

While the spiders may be intimidating in size, they aren’t much to worry about in terms of safety.

Georgia Daily Life AP loading...

According to an expert, should the spiders bite you, the human reaction to the venom wouldn’t be much more than a mosquito bite. You can read more about that in this article by Dino Flammia.

According to Dino’s research:

⚫ The Joro spider from Asia has been spreading in the U.S.

⚫ Experts say the giant spider can survive in New Jersey

⚫ They can bite, but they don't really fly

Georgia Daily Life AP loading...

Keep an eye out for these insects, but if you think they’re bad, get a load of these creepy crawlies.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

