Mary’s Place provides a wonderful break for women fighting cancer

In 2020 the World Health Organization reported that 2.3 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer. According to the information, every country in the world has women afflicted with breast cancer. Breast cancer is the most prevalent type of cancer afflicting the world population.

Here in New Jersey, there’s a place where women who have been diagnosed with all types of cancer can get a respite from their battle with their devastating cancer.

Battling cancer is just that, a battle. It takes such a toll on your body, your psychological well-being, your family, and everyday life. We all know people who have gone through this battle. I’ve had family members, friends, co-workers, and acquaintances cross my path all fighting the cancer battle.

I believe that in some people who must battle this disease, there is a kindred spirit that awakens within their being. In some, it makes them stronger, more aware of life, and a desire to call on every bit of energy they possess to survive fighting the brutal treatments, fighting their body to make life at home normal for family and friends, it all takes its toll, it’s mentally and physically exhausting.

There’s a place in Ocean Grove that provides a respite, a true oasis for women fighting cancer. It’s a beautiful 10-room house where women can come in for a few hours or a few days and receive oncology treatments, massage, yoga, meditation, counseling, strength training, nutrition guidance, and in-room spa services all at NO COST. It’s called Mary’s Place by the Sea. Mary’s Place by the Sea is a home for women with cancer to heal. The work that they do is amazing. It’s a reboot and recharge of those affected by cancer to be able to continue the battle.

I’ve hosted a couple of charity concerts for Mary’s Place by the Sea and was happy to do so after hearing from a friend who has cancer and got a chance to heal and recharge at Mary’s Place. My friend, musician Bobby Bandiera, and I became fans of Mary Place because of the response and results.

As so many businesses and health programs have been affected by the pandemic, Mary’s Place by the Sea is no different. They had to temporarily close their doors because of the edict put on certain healthcare service providers.

As we all have experienced tough financial times, so has Mary’s Place by the Sea. If you could see your way to donate to Mary’s Place by the Sea, I would appreciate it. Over 10,000 women have benefitted from their services and so many more will need their help. Thank you as always for your support and thank you Mary’s Place for the wonderful work that you do.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

