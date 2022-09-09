Mary’s Place in Ocean Grove, NJ continues to heal women fighting cancer

Those women who are fighting for their lives battling cancer have a little respite here in New Jersey where they can go and just focus on healing themselves.

Mary’s Place in Ocean Grove is where they can spend time away from the daily routines that they face while dealing with the obstacles of having cancer.

Mary’s Place by the Sea is a home for women with cancer to heal. The work that they do is amazing. It’s a reboot and recharge for those affected with cancer to be able to continue the battle.

They have oncology massage therapy, Reiki, psychological therapy and even an expressive writing course.

They have a beautiful 10-room home and also make visits available virtually.

These services are made available at no cost. Mary’s Place depends on donations to keep the healing going and growing.

Mary’s Place was named “Best of the Best” in Charitable Organizations in the Asbury Park Press 2021 Community Choice Awards.

I’ve hosted a couple of charity concerts for Mary’s Place by the Sea and was happy to do so after hearing from a friend who has cancer who got a chance to heal and recharge at the house.

As we all have experienced tough financial times, especially as a result from the pandemic, so has Mary’s Place by the Sea. The funding through their yearly events has diminished because of the inability to hold public events over the past two years.

They’re holding their 11th annual walkathon and 4th annual 5k run coming up on Saturday, Oct. 15, in Ocean Grove.

In addition, their annual Quincy Mumford Holiday Show will be held Dec. 9 at the famed Stone Pony in Asbury Park.

If you could see your way to donate to Mary’s Place by the Sea, I would appreciate it. Over 10,000 women have benefitted from their services and so many more will need their help. Thank you as always for your support.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

