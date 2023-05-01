Marlboro High School grad crushes NFL draft

Just like "Trenton Makes the World Takes" hangs on the lower Trenton bridge, the Eagles should hang a sign at their facility that says "Georgia Makes The Eagles Take."

Or maybe it should read, "Georgia makes, Howie takes" as Eagles vice president and general manager continue to draft the roster of the 2022 National Champion Georgia Bulldogs. B

BTW, if you're looking for a Jersey connection here, Roseman may be the most successful person ever to come out of Marlboro High School.

With their first two picks at number 9, which they traded up for the select Georgia Bulldog defensive tackle Jalen Carter who many thought was the best player in the draft.

Granted he does have some off-the-field issues he has to work through. Carter pleaded no contest to charges of racing and reckless driving, according to his attorney Kim Stephens. The crash took the life of teammate Devin Willock from New Milford and football team staff member Chandler LeRoy. He's been sentenced to 12 months of probation, a $1,000 fine and 50 hours of community service, and completion of a state-approved defensive driving course, according to his attorney.

With the 30th pick in the draft, The Eagles took another Georgia Bulldog. Nolan Smith is an edge rusher predicted by many to go in the top 10. Smith was actually watching the draft with former Georgia teammates now Philadelphia Eagles players Jordan Davis and Nacobe Dean who were at his house.

It was Davis, by the way, who brings out Carter's best behavior, which is what the young rookie will need as he tries to get past this tragedy. But wait there's more.

After sitting out the second round of the draft, the Birds select Alabama offensive tackle Tyler Steen because it wouldn't be an Eagles draft unless they select an OT. He could play next to former Alabama offensive tackle Landon Dickerson, who was selected in the second round of 2021. One day he may take over for All-Pro Lane Johnson who was selected with the fourth pick in the 2013 draft.

The Eagles drafted safety, Sidney Brown, from Illinois with the 66th pick.

Then it was back to Georgia and Bulldog cornerback Kelee Ringo coming in the fourth round.

As if there aren't enough Bulldogs on the team, The Eagles traded their seventh-round pick and a 2025 fourth-round pick to the Detroit Lions for former Bulldog D'Andre Swift. I always thought that was a pretty presumptuous name for a running back but not in this case.

In the 6th round, the Birds selected Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee. I wouldn't be surprised with the way things have ben going for the Eagles if he becomes the next Brock Purdy. The

The Eagles came within 3 points of winning the Super Bowl. Since then they've signed their quarterback Jalen Hurts to a 5-year 255 million dollar contract of which 179 is guaranteed. While other teams that go to the Super Bowl usually have a letdown, it looks like the Eagles could get even better.

Their drafted players have the luxury of learning the ropes from the veterans like Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, Lane Johnson, and Jason Kelce just like Dean and Davis were able to do last year. This year they will hit the ground running. with Swift and passing with Hurts to A.J. Brown, Devonte Smith, and Dallas Goddard, It's the Eagle's philosophy to spend big on the offense.

The defense through this draft will be much improved for years to come thanks to the National Champion Georgia Bulldogs. I wouldn't be surprised if Howie drafts the Ray Charles classic: Georgia on My Mind" and has it sung after "Fly Eagles Fly" at games.

