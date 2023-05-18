2nd child dies after Maple Shade, NJ apartment fire earlier this month

⚫ A second child has died from her injuries in a Maple Shade apartment fire

⚫ The child's brother also died

⚫ What caused the two-alarm complex fire?

MAPLE SHADE — A second child has now died from her critical injuries sustained in a two-alarm apartment complex fire in this Burlington County township earlier this month.

Police have now reported that Hope Marles, 7, has succumbed to her injuries. The children's mother, Shannon Marles, 35, remains hospitalized, her condition upgraded to stable.

Her 12-year-old brother, Alan John Marles, was killed in the fire that broke out at the Fox Meadow Apartment Complex just before 10:30 p.m. on May 7.

When fire and police departments responded to the blaze, police units found heavy smoke coming from the roof of the apartments. They began evacuating the residences.

The fire was brought under control about an hour later.

Six people, including the Marles family, were hospitalized. About 16 apartment units were damaged. The American Red Cross was on location assisting displaced residents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Burlington County Fire Marshall’s Office, along with the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Maple Shade Police Department.

Police said organs and tissues from both of the deceased children have been donated to the “Gift of Life Donor Program” giving others the opportunity to live.

