12-year-old dies in horrific residential complex fire in Maple Shade, NJ

MAPLE SHADE — A 12-year-old boy is reportedly dead and his mother and 7-year old sister are critically injured after a fire at the Burlington County township apartment complex on Sunday night, according to police who spoke to CBS Philadelphia.

About 16 units were also damaged, according to a Nixle report.

Police and firefighters were dispatched to the Fox Meadow Apartment Complex in Maple Shade around 10:30 p.m.

Police found heavy smoke and fire pouring from the roof of the apartments, and began evacuating residents.

The blaze was brought under control about an hour later but not before 16 apartment units were damaged and several people were hospitalized, including two who reportedly remain critical.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents, which include a total of 22 families, 6ABC reports.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

