﻿Many NJ Jewish Groups heading to Poland to help Ukraine

Like several before them, another large group of New Jerseyans belonging to Jewish Organizations will soon be traveling to Poland in an effort to help Ukrainian refugees that have experienced a great deal of hardship since the start of the war.

As Ukraine has a large population of Jewish citizens, Jewish groups have been flying over in great numbers to assist them in their plight. Most recently, Members of the Temple Emanu-El in Bergen County have spent the past couple of weeks collecting donations from their community in order to supply victims with several items that they have been forced to leave behind in Ukraine. Some of these items include socks, soap, food, medical supplies, and more.

The JCC of the Palisades has an everlasting relationship with the JCC of Krakow, and all the supplies will be brought there by 12 people with 4-5 duffels each. This is going to be a huge help for these refugees, as they have not received much supplies so far due to how long shipping internationally takes, especially in a time of war.

Many families have requested basic items such as cough medicine and extra diapers, all things that weren’t prioritized when they were forced to leave home. There are also many families who brought their pets with them to Poland and are struggling to find adequate food and toys for them.

The Jewish Group plans on making more than one trip to Poland if needed, as they promise none of the supplies they’re given will be wasted. They have a longstanding relationship with the Jewish communities in Poland and throughout the years have supported each other greatly.

That being said, they look forward to connecting with fellow members of their community and helping them better their quality of life for the time being.

