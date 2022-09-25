NJ school denies accommodating students who identify as cats

I'll be the first one to say it. It's pretty bonkers the kinds of things you see on social media these days.

Seriously, I wake up to find out that kids are eating laundry detergent pods (Tide Pod Challenge), people cooking their chicken in NyQuil, the list goes on and on.

There apparently has been a rumor going around in one particular Gloucester County school district that has a lot of parents both upset and concerned this week.

Multiple people have shared stories to social media about their kids currently enrolled in Clearview Regional High School coming home and revealing that there is a specific student who identifies as a cat.

While it's always great when a kid has a creative way to express themselves, it's not surprising to hear that parents had gotten themselves in a bit of a tizzy over this.

Students were telling their parents that the school is accommodating this particular student's self-identification by supposedly allowing a kitty litter box to be set up in the nurse's office for the student's bathroom breaks. Sounds wild, right?

We've received confirmation via an email sent out to parents from the Clearview Regional High School administration that there is no truth to this rumor.

The email clearly states that the district has never allowed for kitty litter to be brought into the school for this purpose. They state that this is a hoax that has been making its way around the country since last year.

