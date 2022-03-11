Man’s body found in Passaic River in Kearny, NJ

KEARNY — The discovery of a man's body in the Passaic River early Thursday evening is under investigation by the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office.

Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said the body was found floating in the Passaic River in the area of Passaic Avenue and the Belleville Turnpike around 6:20 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Regional Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death. The man has not yet been identified.

Suarez did not disclose who found the body or how it was found.

The intersection is just before the Belleville Turnpike Bridge near the Kearny Boathouse, the Arlington Diner and a dollar store.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prosecutor's Office at 201-915-1345.

The bodies of Nidhi Rana and Ayush Rana of Passaic who went missing during the torrential rains of the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida in September were found in the Passaic River off Kearny.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

