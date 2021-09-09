2 bodies recovered from Passaic River, more than a week after Ida

More than a week after deadly flooding from Ida claimed more than two dozen lives in North Jersey and left four people missing, two bodies have been pulled from the Passaic River.

Identities were pending investigation by the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said it was investigating a body pulled from the water in Kearny, at the Frank A.Vincent Marina.

Passaic Mayor Hector Lora confirmed on Thursday to New Jersey 101.5 that following the recovery of a female's body a day earlier — a male's body was pulled from the water before 1 p.m.

That body was found in Newark but near the Kearny border, as first reported by NJ.com.

Nidhi Rana, Ayush Rana and Donna Lomagro, all from Passaic County, and a fourth, unidentified person from Essex County, had been missing since Ida swept across the state the night of Sept. 1.

Nidhi Rana and Ayush Rana, both of Passaic (via Facebook)

Missing since Ida, Donna Lomagro of Little Falls (Woodland Park police)

Lora had shared photos to Facebook of coordinated water search efforts over the past week or so, involving municipal, county and state first responders.

