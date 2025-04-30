💥 A fiery two-car crash involved a dump truck on Monday in NJ

MANCHESTER — An Ocean County man is dead after being involved in a fiery, two-car crash involving a dump truck.

On Monday, April 28, just after 2 p.m., Manchester Township police responded to the area of Mount Misery Road and Pasadena Road for a report of a crash involving a dump truck and an SUV.

Police said they found a 2023 red Kenworth dump truck on the grass shoulder of Pasadena Road with extensive front-end damage and fully engulfed in flames. A 2023 silver Toyota Highlander was overturned on the grass shoulder, too, also on fire.

The driver of the Toyota Highlander, Jack P. Lisowsky, 22, of Manchester, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The dump truck driver, 51-year-old Stacy W. Clay of Toms River, suffered minor injuries.

An investigation determined that Lisowsky’s SUV was traveling on Pasadena Road when it crossed over the centerline and slammed into the dump truck on the driver’s side.

After the initial impact, the Toyota flipped over and landed on its roof. The dump truck continued to travel a bit further but went off the road and struck several trees, police said.

A large portion of the wooded area next to the crash site caught fire as a result of the collision.

The roadway was shut down for several hours.

While the investigation is ongoing, police believe failure to maintain the lane is the primary contributing factor in the crash.

