Manchester, NJ police: 29-year-old caused crash that sent cars into home

MANCHESTER — The driver suspected of causing an accident that sent two vehicles into an Ocean County home and shed left her car running and fled from the scene on foot, police announced Thursday.

According to authorities, 29-year-old Alexis Connotillo, of Manchester, left the scene after coming to a stop on the northbound grass shoulder of County Route 571.

At approximately 11:08 p.m. Monday night, officers responded to the intersection of 571 and Lockhart Street to investigate a motor vehicle accident involving three vehicles, one of which was unoccupied and parked in a driveway.

According to witnesses, a 2021 Hyundai Elantra was speeding and weaving in and out of traffic. The Elantra attempted to make a lane change when it impacted the rear of a 2005 Toyota Tacoma, the impact of which forced the Tacoma to run off the road and hit a shed located at a home on Lockhart Street.

As the Tacoma came on to the property, it struck the rear of a 2010 Honda CR-V parked in the driveway of the home. The CR-V lurched forward and plowed through the garage, authorities said.

According to police, the Elantra, driven by Connotillo, continued to travel south on 571 after the collision, crossing over the center line several times before coming to a stop.

The driver of the Tacoma, a 70-year-old man, was uninjured, and the home on Lockhart was deemed safe for residents to remain in the household.

According to police, Connotillo is receiving multiple summonses related to the incident, including but not limited to: leaving the scene of an accident with property damage; failure to report an accident; careless driving; reckless driving; following too closely; and operation of a motor vehicle in an unsafe manner.

Contact reporter Dino Flammia at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)