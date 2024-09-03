Troubled NJ assisted living site on Route 33 could become recreation facility

🔷NJ ice rink, warehouse planned

🔷Location includes closed assisted living site

🔷Final town approval still needed

MANALAPAN — Over the summer, township officials gave preliminary approval to plans for a new ice rink and warehouse facility along a busy state highway.

Phase one of the Gaitway Farm Redevelopment at Route 33 and Woodward Road unanimously cleared the Manalapan Planning Board for that round of approvals in late June.

Read More: Wealthy NJ town getting its first apartment complex

Ice rink warehouse proposal in Manalapan Google Maps (Google Maps) loading...

A resolution for the application has been set for the Planning Board Agenda on Sept. 12, Manalapan township officials confirmed to New Jersey 101.5 on Tuesday.

The applicant has not yet submitted for final approval of the project.

As drawn up, it would involve a more than 55,000 square foot ice skating facility, which would actually have two rinks and be able to accommodate up to four hockey teams at a time, Asbury Park Press reported.

The other element of the plan was a sprawling 575,600 square foot warehouse — which could not be used as a fulfillment center under current parameters, according to the same APP report.

Manalapan Manor closed (Google Maps) Manalapan Manor closed (Google Maps) loading...

Replacing embattled assisted living site

Previously, an assisted living facility within the same stretch of Route 33 in Manalapan sparked controversy for years, over health code violations and safety risks for residents.

Local officials made repeated calls in 2019 and 2020 for the facility to be shut down.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Where the most drunk drivers are arrested in New Jersey Ranked by county, this is where New Jersey police made the most DUI arrests from July 2023 through June 2024. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

These are 12 best NJ companies to work for Forbes has issued its list of Best Employers By State 2024, put together with market research firm Statista. Employees were surveyed about their own companies of 500 or more, plus places worked recently. Five of the top 15 additionally have headquarters in NJ. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt