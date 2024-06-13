Manalapan, NJ resident hits big with backyard invention

Eric Scott and I were talking on the show about Father's Day and what our plans are for the weekend.

Eric said he only wants to avoid cooking for the day. Then he started talking about a game that was sent to him from a listener last week.

It's a backyard game involving two lawn chairs, goal posts, and a football. The game was invented by one of our listeners, Michael, and his brother from a game they played as kids trying to avoid having to clean the kitchen after Thanksgiving back in 1983.

Michael tells the story of grabbing two trash cans and CB antennas off his dad's truck and boom, he and his brother had a football game that could be played with only two people.

Of course, I asked him about Shark Tank and he explained that they made it to the second round but with 40,000 companies vying for 100 spots, they haven't gotten through yet.

No matter, the company just topped 50,000 games sold so the brothers are on their way. Check out the game HERE.

It goes to show what a couple of guys from Jersey can accomplish when avoiding doing the dishes.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

