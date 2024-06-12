It’s the battle of the Jersey burger 2024

So who's got the best burgers?

We all have our go-to places for sure. I can vouch personally for four places that Jodi and I have made a go-to after a long day on the trail.

Baker's American in Monroe,

Sarah Jane's in Somerville,

Burger 25 in Toms River (they also have another location in Ship Bottom),

and Tiger's Tale in Skillman.

During a conversation on the air Wednesday this week, the focus turned to burgers. Three places stood out among the listeners.

White Rose in Highland Park

White Manna in Hackensack

White Diamond in Clark

Krugs Burgers in Newark

Do any of these places make your list?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

