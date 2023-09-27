Red Meat Wednesday: The best burgers in NJ

We all love burgers, right?

I know that every once in a while, we meet a vegan, but for the most part, New Jerseyans love red meat.

There are three great places in Jersey that we have found in our travels.

The first is a place I've written about before, Burger 25 in Toms River.

We also have a go-to stop when headed home from events in Monmouth and Ocean County. Bakers American Bar and Grille in Monroe.

And of course, The Tigers Tale on Route 206 in Montgomery.

What's your go-to place for a juicy, cheesy, delicious Garden State Burger?

Listener list:

Kerry in Monmouth County - Rocky Hill Inn in Princeton

Donna in Milford - Little York Tavern in Milford, their Smashburger specifically

Russ in Gillette - The Stirling Hotel in Stirling

Bill in Millstone - Bar Louie in East Brunswick

Angela in Rockaway - Smiths Tavern in Rockaway

