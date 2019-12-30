Man who may have Alzheimer’s missing after trip to Seaside Heights

HAMILTON (Mercer) — Police are looking for a man who may be in the early stages of Alzheimer's, and who didn't return to his family after driving to Seaside Heights to check on a property he owns on Sunday.

The family of Florida resident Gerald Old told police they last spoke to him around 5:30 p.m. as he was on his way back to their home on Matthew Drive in Hamilton. Police said Old was driving a blue four-door Lincoln with Florida license plate GMGE95. Old is also diabetic.

Phone records indicate he may have been traveling in the Princeton area, according to police.

Old was last seen wearing a black Hard Rock sweatshirt, a blue jacket, blue jeans and white sneakers. Police did not include Old's age in a release about his being missing.

Police asked anyone with information about Old's location to call them at 609-689-5827.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

More from New Jersey 101.5