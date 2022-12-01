Man who killed ex-girlfriend in Deptford, NJ was retired police officer

The man who fatally shot his former girlfriend in her Deptford house and then turned the gun on himself on Monday was a retired Atlantic City police officer.

William W. Beattie, 47, of the Landisville section of Buena, forced his way into the Ogden Road home of Erin A. Gatier, 47, around 6:50 p.m. and shot her dead, according to Chief Thomas Gilbert.

Beattie began his law enforcement career with Egg Harbor City police before joining Atlantic City, Townsquare Media's Harry Hurley reported. He retired in 2010 from Atlantic City as a member of the department's motorcycle unit. State pension records show he was collecting an accidental disability pension.

His obituary said he also worked for the Buena police department.

William Beattie (Rone Funeral Service)

A tumultuous relationship

Because no charges were filed in the case, Gilbert said his office is limited in what information his office could release about Beattie's background and any possible restraining orders that may have been in place.

Matt Greenburg, a co-worker of Gatier at Compassus Home Health in Willingboro, told the Press of Atlantic City that Beattie could be mentally abusive and would not let her talk to anyone he felt threatened by. Greenburg said Beattie one warned him to stay away from Gatier.

A GoFundMe page was created to help to help her two children with their education.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

