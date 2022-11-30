DEPTFORD — A couple was found dead inside a home early Monday evening in what the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office called a murder-suicide.

William W. Beattie, 47, of the Landisville section of Buena, forced his way into the Ogden Road home of his ex-girlfriend, Erin A. Gatier, 47, around 6:50 p.m. and shot her dead, according to Chief Thomas Gilbert.

Beattie then turned the gun on himself and took his own life.

The victim's sister said on her Facebook page that it was Gatier's birthday last week.

The medical examiner determined Gatier’s manner of death to be homicide and Beattie’s as suicide.

"This is another example of abusive men leading to the worst possible outcome. Erin was a beautiful mother, sister, and daughter. Love you sis we will all miss you,"

A leader and friend at work

Gaiter was the New Jersey area market executive at Compassus Home Health in Willingboro.

"Our Compassus team mourns the devastating loss of a beloved colleague, leader and friend. Erin was a trusted and respected leader with a heart for hospice who will be deeply missed," spokeswoman Gina Long said in a statement.

Matt Greenburg, another Compassus employee, mourned her friend on his Facebook page.

"She was open and honest. She could talk about anything. She was great at her job. This is how I knew her. Like everyone else I’m devastated," Greenburg wrote. "Our hearts go out to her family during this difficult time."

If you feel you or someone you know may be in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline, 1-800-273-TALK or 988 or the NJ Hopeline, 1-855-654-6735

