Man used sentimental $50 bill to pay GWB toll and now wants it back

Ryan DuBray had to use a sentimental $50 bill to cross the George Washington Bridge on his way home from vacation. Now he wants it back.

The bill is special to the Massachusetts resident because it was given to him and signed by his grandparents to keep in his wallet for an emergency, DuBray wrote on his Facebook page. That "emergency" came on Saturday — nearly 21 years to the day he first got the bill — on the way home from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

"I’m not going to lie, I was more emotional than I probably should have been, but there was always a comfort to knowing that I had that $50 bill should I ever need it," DuBray wrote.

Signature on Ryan DuBray's $50 bill (Ryan DuBray)

He told NBC 4 New York that carrying the bill was like carrying his "Nanny" and "Papa" with him.

DuBray would like to get the bill back but what are the realistic chances of it actually happening?

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey did not immediately respond to that question. But had he paid the toll to cross the Delaware Memorial Bridge, the odds would not be in his favor.

"Not sure we’d be able to get it back. Bank deposits are made on a daily basis," Jim Salmon, spokesman for the Delaware River and Bay Authority, said.

The post got 91,000 comments from people who shared it around the country, some promising to keep an eye out for the bill.

DuBray said he will probably replace the bill for a future emergency but it won't be the same.

