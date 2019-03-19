NEWARK — NJ Transit on Tuesday shared a video of a man dragging an ATM on a sidewalk near a bus stop and then trying to board the bus.

But he was out of luck.

"No no no no no no no no no no," the driver says as she closes the door.

"We could have made money together," the man shouts over the bus pulls away.

It's not clear when the video was taken — or whether it was staged. Newark police said they are investigating.

NJ Transit denied any involvement in creating the video, which the agency shared online as a caption contest. Warning: The video contains a variant of a racial slur.

"We asked our customers to caption in video— however we did not stage, post or film this so we have no context around the posted video," NJ Transit said in a statement about the video, which they credited to comedian Darius Kinney.

The bus is marked 5782, which according to NJ Transit's schedule runs between Newark Penn Station and Bloomfield Avenue in Newark.

An NJ Transit audit commissioned by the Murphy administration recommended that the transportation agency employ humor on its social media platforms — and many of its Twitter followers were playing along Tuesday.

Some of the captions submitted by the agency's followers:

How to afford a monthly pass

"You take cash"

"Engage, inform and steal"

That's where all the PATH train funding goes

SEPTA would've helped him load it

“Hold that bus......damn all I got is large bills.....can anybody break a $20”

The installation of atm's on all nj transit buses is proceding as scheduled

Other riders took a dim view of the post:

"New Jersey Transit sucks"

Stick to letting us know that there are delays in the Lincoln tunnel

