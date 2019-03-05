Man throws rock at Lakewood pharmacy window, video shows

LAKEWOOD — A man throwing a rock at the window of a pharmacy on Saturday during the Sabbath was captured on video.

Video posted by the Lakewood Scoop shows the man walking back and forth in front of River Pharmacy, holding a large rock and looking around. In the video, he stops and hurls the rock at the store's front display window, causing it to shatter. The rock then bounces off the window at impact and lands on the sidewalk, as the man runs off.

Lakewood police said the incident happened around 1 p.m. The store on River Avenue was closed.

The store owner notified police of the video on Saturday night. He told the Scoop that the pharmacy remained open despite the vandalism.

The man in the video was described by police as a white male, wearing a blue and green hat, black coat, dark blue sweatpants, and brown shoes.

Lakewood Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call them at 732-363-0200.

