Man threatens to ‘shoot up’ Wawa in South Brunswick, NJ

🔺 Man threatens gunfire in two local Wawa stores

🔺 A manhunt is underway for the suspect

🔷 Police ask for the public's help

Police are asking for the public's help to find a man who has twice threatened to shoot up local Wawa stores.

The South Brunswick Detective Bureau sent out a Nixle alert on Wednesday informing the community of the incidents and asking for help.

South Brunswick PD South Brunswick PD loading...

The suspect first entered the Wawa on Route 535 on Thursday, Feb 9, at 9:30 p.m. It was then, police say, he threatened to start shooting.

On Tuesday, Feb, 7, he allegedly did it again. This time at the Wawa on Georges Road.

It is not clear what prompted the man to make the threats, or if he actually had a gun.

Surveillance photos taken of the suspect to not show any visible weapons.

South Brunswick PD South Brunswick PD loading...

Police describe the suspect as a Black male, 6’ tall, 200 lbs., dreadlock style hair, wearing a black “puffy” Jacket, blue jeans, and black/white Jordan sneakers.

Investigators say the suspect was last seen driving a newer 4-door silver KIA Model K5 LXS with no front license plate.

South Brunswick PD South Brunswick PD loading...

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Brooke LaBell (732) 329-4000 ext. 7430

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

