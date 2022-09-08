Man stabbed 3 victims before fatal Englewood, NJ police-involved shooting, AG says

ENGLEWOOD — A 22-year-old man had stabbed three people and had a knife when he was fatally shot by police responding to a domestic violence call, according to the Attorney General's Office.

Bernard Placide, of Englewood, was killed on Sept. 3, Attorney General Matthew Platkin said in a statement. Luana Sharpe has been identified as the officer who shot Placide.

Posts on social media have identified Placide as a former football player at Dwight Morrow High School in Englewood. Placide graduated from Dwight Morrow in 2018.

According to Platkin, Englewood cops were called to a home on West Englewood Avenue around 8:12 a.m. on Saturday. The 911 call reported a domestic violence incident involving a man with a knife and a stabbing.

Officers found three stabbing victims at the scene. Platkin said they then went inside the home and found Placide holding a knife.

Bernard Placide. (Jonathan Laurince via Facebook) Bernard Placide. (Jonathan Laurince via Facebook) loading...

During the confrontation, one officer discharged his taser. Sharpe then fired her weapon once and hit Placide, according to Platkin.

Placide was pronounced dead at 9:17 a.m., Platkin said. Authorities noted a knife was found at the scene.

The three stabbing victims were treated at a nearby hospital and have since been released.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. By law, the AGO must investigate any death involving a law enforcement officer.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

How New Jerseyans remember 9/11