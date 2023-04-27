Man shot dead in Ewing, NJ neighborhood

🔴 Police found De Haven Rogers shot in the front yard of a house in Ewing

🔴 The suspected gunman initially refused to come out of the house, officials say

🔴 Rogers was pronounced dead at a hospital

EWING — There were some tense moments in a Mercer County neighborhood during a brief standoff Wednesday afternoon following a fatal shooting.

Mercer County Prosecutor, Angelo J. Onofri said Ewing police were called to a house on Sussex Street between Louisiana Ave and Oregon Avenue around 2:15 p.m. after receiving a call about someone being shot on the front lawn.

Police found De Haven Rogers on the front yard. He was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton where he was pronounced dead.

Sussex Street in Ewing Sussex Street in Ewing (Canva) loading...

Brief standoff before surrender

Onofri said officers established a perimeter around the house after spotting suspected gunman Amir Williams, 35, in a front window. After initially refusing to come out he came out the front and was taken into custody.

The circumstances of the shooting in the neighborhood off Route 31 near The College of New Jersey were not disclosed by the prosecutor's office.

Williams was charged with first-degree murder and second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He is currently in custody at the Mercer County Corrections Center.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

