Man gropes unsuspecting victim walking in NJ park, cops say

🔴 A woman was groped walking through a North Jersey park, officials said

🔴 A man who lived nearby was arrested two weeks later

🔴 He has been released from jail, records show

RAHWAY — A Union County man approached a woman he had never met before and groped her in broad daylight at a local park, authorities said.

The victim, a woman from Rahway, was walking through the Squires Island section of Rahway Park along River Road on Sept. 20 when she was attacked, according to Union County police.

When the cops got there, she said to them that a strange man had gone up to her and touched her inappropriately around 2:50 p.m., according to authorities.

Keon Hagans (Union County jail) Keon Hagans (Union County jail) loading...

Two weeks later, investigators showed up at 44-year-old Keon Hagans's home on Essex Street, police said.

The house is less than half a mile from where police said the woman was attacked.

Hagans is charged with fourth-degree sexual contact. He was taken to Union County jail.

Hagans was released from jail on Tuesday, jail records showed.

