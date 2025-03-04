Man found in crawl space after standoff with NJ SWAT team

Franklin Township (Gloucester) police shield (GTPD)

🚨A man refused to talk to police serving him a warrant

🚨The county SWAT team was called in

🚨After several hours the man was taken into custody

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — A Gloucester County neighborhood was on lockdown for several hours Monday afternoon.

Franklin Township police implemented a shelter-in-place around 2 p.m after a man facing charges related to domestic violence and child endangerment earlier in the day refused to come out of a home on Woodland Avenue in Newfield Borough when officers showed up with a warrant.

Refusal to communicate

The county SWAT team came to the home after the man, whose identity was not disclosed, would not communicate with police.

The SWAT team took the man into custody around 7:30 p.m. after finding him hiding in a crawl space.

Police also did not disclose details about the incident that led to the initial charges.

