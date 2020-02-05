Man found dead in South Jersey woods — woman, children dead at home

CARNEYS POINT — The discovery of a body in the woods and several more bodies in a residence on Wednesday morning is under investigation by the Salem County Prosecutor's Office.

A passerby noticed a body in a wooded area along Sportsman Road in Carneys Point. Police said the death appeared to be a suicide.

Officers asked for Penns Grove police to perform a wellbeing check at his address and discovered the bodies of a woman and two small children.

Prosecutor John Lenahan did not disclose the identities of the any of the people or the address in Penns Grove because relatives were still being notified.

Aerial footage broadcast by 6 ABC Action News shows crime scene tape at the Penns Grove apartments.

