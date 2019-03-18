Man fatally shot near NJ Chinese food restaurant
NEWARK — One male was fatally shot near a Chinese food restaurant on Sunday night, according to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.
The front window of the No. 1 Chinese Restaurant on South Orange Avenue in Newark's West Ward as filled with bullet holes, according to ABC 7 Eyewitness News, but it's not clear where the male was shot or if he was a customer or an employee.
Circumstances of the shooting were not disclosed by the Prosecutor's Office.
