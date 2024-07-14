2 children among 3 killed in West Orange, NJ house fire

🔥 House fire kills 3 in West Orange

🔥 Grandmother and young children among dead, GoFundMe says

🔥 Cause of fire under investigation

WEST ORANGE — Authorities are investigating what started a house fire on Saturday that killed three people including two children.

The deadly blaze broke out around 11 a.m. on Liberty Street in West Orange, according to Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens.

While the fire mostly stayed in the kitchen, heavy smoke poured throughout the rest of the home.

Firefighters found an adult and two children unresponsive inside. They were declared dead at the scene.

West Orange house fire 7/13/24 (ABC7 Eyewitness News) West Orange house fire 7/13/24 (ABC7 Eyewitness News) loading...

Grandmother, 2 children among dead

Authorities withheld the names of the victims on Saturday as they notified family members.

One of the victims was a student in the West Orange school district, according to Superintendent Hayden Moore.

"Today, our hearts are heavy as we mourn the tragic loss of one of our elementary students, their sibling, and a beloved family member in a devastating house fire. Our deepest condolences go out to the family during this incredibly difficult time," said Moore.

The superintendent shared a GoFundMe created by a woman who said she used to live four houses down from where the fire happened.

It said that a seven-year-old boy, his young brother, and their grandmother were killed in the blaze. New Jersey 101.5 has contacted GoFundMe to verify the fundraiser.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Income that a family of 4 needs in every NJ county Here’s what MIT’s Living Wage Calculator says a couple with two children needs in each New Jersey county to simply squeak by. Gallery Credit: MIT Living Wage Calculator