Man fatally crushed by car he was repairing, cops say

PATERSON — A man was killed when the car he was working on fell on top of him on Tuesday evening.

Kesnel Rochelyn, 61, of Paterson was pinned underneath the 2004 BMW 235 sedan on Salem Road around 6:35 p.m., according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rochelyn was working on the car with his nephew Christ Olsen Rochelyn, 28, at the time of the accident.

The two men had been working together on the car, Valdes said.

Valdes did not disclose details of the what caused the car to fall and said an investigation is active and ongoing.

Neighbors told NBC 4 New York they saw an upset young man crying after coming outside when they heard a crash.

Valdes asked anyone with additional information about this incident to call the Prosecutor's Office tip line at 1-877-370-PCPO.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5