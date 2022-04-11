Man does all-beer diet after giving up food for Lent

A Cincinnati, Ohio man is getting much attention after giving up food for Lent, opting for an all-liquid diet that consists of only beer.

For the fourth year in a row, Del Hall has made the all-beer diet his Lent ritual. He's even claimed the 46-day fast makes him feel healthier and allows him an opportunity to raise money for charity.

"It's a way to get back into a healthy mindset, to look at food in a healthy way," Hall told WCPO. "I decided I'm going to turn this into a beer diet to show people that you can use beer in a healthy way and not vilify it as this evil alcohol."

The observance of Lent will end on Easter Sunday (April 17). Hall says he has lost 25 pounds on his liquid diet and insists he's feeling great in the process.

While an all-beer diet sounds like something that only college freshman would attempt, Hall said he strides into the Lent season with pride, after initially consulting his doctor.

"She said, 'You're an idiot if you do this,' but she knows how strong-willed I am," Hall said. "Once she knew I was determined to see this through, she recommended I take multi-vitamins, stay hydrated, and she told me not to do anything stupid."

Hall confirmed that he drinks water to stay hydrated, but all his calories come from beer.

Drinking only beer sounds like it would be a challenge for the palate. However, according to WCPO, Hall's passion for craft beer keeps things interesting.

"We're in for the artistry, the love, and passion of beer, (I'm) not into it just to get drunk," Hall explained, sharing how there are countless varieties of beer, so he isn't stuck drinking the same beer every single day.

"Sweet? I'll drink a milk stout or pastry stout," he said.

"If I want something fruity, I'll drink one with raspberries in it. There's so many things that can fill your cravings when you're hungry."

WPOC reports that Dr. Steve Feagins, Chief Clinical Officer of Mercy Health Cincinnati, does not recommend an all-beer diet.

"There are famously liquid diets of all types. You don't see any books about the beer diet. It's not sustainable," Feagins said. "Thankfully, this is a Lent thing. Not a forever thing. Certainly not going to become a best seller book."

Feagins also warned people who are tempted to attempt the diet for themselves of the dangers of alcohol-use disorder.

"14 drinks a week for men, and seven drinks a week for women, is the difference between moderate drinking and too much," Feagins explained.

This year, Hall is using his liquid diet to give back to the Ken Anderson Alliance, a nonprofit organization that helps adults with disabilities find work and other opportunities.

"I have a 15-year-old daughter who has cerebral palsy," Hall told WPOC. "Even though she's a juvenile now, she'll be an adult with a disability. The Ken Anderson Alliance is an amazing foundation that supports adults with disabilities. I feel like someday my daughter will want to use these services that Ken Anderson provides."

Hall aims to raise $25,000 and is planning a unique bar crawl backed by local breweries on April 24.