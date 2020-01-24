Man crashes car into Ocean County gun shop, causes gas leak

STAFFORD — A car plowed into an Ocean County gun shop early Friday morning creating a gas leak, shutting down a road and the evacuation of several nearby houses.

Stafford Township police said a 2016 Ford Edge driven by Ramon Davis Jr, 20, of Barnegat, went off East Bay Avenue around 1:50 a.m., hit several trees and crashed into P & K Firearms and Ammo. Police said the crash also "compromised" a gas line that needed to be repaired by New Jersey Natural Gas.

One lane of the road was reopened just before 8 a.m. and the area deemed safe for residents to return, according to police.

No charges have been filed and the cause of the crash remained under investigation.

Stafford police did not immediately return a message on Friday morning.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

More from New Jersey 101.5