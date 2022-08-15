RIDGEFIELD — A New York man had 420 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle when stopped by narcotics investigators, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.

Li Fan Feng, 20, of Flushing was arrested after the traffic stop in Ridgefield on Aug. 11, Musella said. He is charged with first-degree possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

According to Musella, the prosecutor's office's Narcotic Task Force conducted the investigation and found the 420 pounds of marijuana "packaged for sale."

Feng, who prosecutors say is unemployed, was arrested after the stop and attended a court hearing the next day. He was conditionally released, Musella said.

Prosecutors did not say where Feng planned to go with the bulk supply or where he got it from.

Marijuana was legalized in New Jersey in April, but there are limits. Individual adults are only allowed to have six ounces.

Possession of more than six ounces of marijuana is a fourth-degree crime. Offenders could face 18 months of imprisonment and a fine of up to $25,000.

Intent to distribute 25 pounds or more is a first-degree felony that could carry up to 20 years in prison and a $300,000 fine.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

