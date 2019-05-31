Animal cruelty: Man ran over 5 geese in Toms River, cops say

TOMS RIVER — A Brick man was charged with five counts of animal cruelty in connection with a family of geese being run over in a shopping center parking lot.

Toms River police opened an investigation after a picture of the geese was posted by the Ocean County Scanner News website showing them dead in the parking lot of the Indian Head shopping center on Route 9 near the Garden State Parkway in Toms River.

Quintin Alec-Manning, 20, of Brick was taken into custody by Toms River police on Thursday after police spoke with with customers and business owners at the shopping center who identified him as the driver of a vehicle that ran through the group of five geese on Wednesday, police said.

The New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife, Bureau of Law Enforcement will also be issuing summons, according to police.

Police did not disclose what type Alec-Manning allegedly drove or whether he was alone.

