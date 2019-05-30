TOMS RIVER — Another family of geese may be under attack in Ocean County.

After Lakewood police investigated allegations that children were being dropped off at a retention pond near a business park to hit geese with sticks and break their eggs, Toms River police are now checking social media posts about family of geese being intentionally run down at the Indian Head shopping center on Route 9 near the Garden State Parkway.

Police did not disclose the date of the alleged incident or who was thought to be involved.

Toms River police are looking for pictures and images that may show the incident. Investigators have also spoken to witnesses and the owners of stores in the shopping center. The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office and the NJ Department of Fish and Wildlife are also investigating.

Police asked anyone with information to call 732-349-0150 ext. 1368.

Police did not immediately return a message seeking additional information.

In the earlier incident, Lakewood police said earlier this week that DEP inspectors were able to examine the eggs in the nest and said all but one appeared to be fine. One egg had a slight crack but could have caused by any number of things, Lakewood police said

Canada geese, the most common type found in New Jersey, are protected by state and federal law. The geese, along with their nests and eggs, cannot be handled, relocated or otherwise disturbed without a permit from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

