TOMS RIVER — The driver of a pickup truck was charged with driving under the influence after crashing through the front door of a house late Sunday night.

Township police said Kevin Cannon, 24, of Toms River, was driving his white pickup truck north on Frann Road when he drove across the front yard and crashed into the living room of the two-story home.

An inspection of the home determined it was unsafe and the residents, who had been home at the time, were forced to relocate.

House on Finn Avenue in Toms River after a pick up went through the front. House on Finn Avenue in Toms River after a pick up went through the front. (Courtesy Jim Murdoch) loading...

Cannon was also issued summonses for reckless driving and failure to maintain lane. His pickup, once removed from the house, was impounded per John's Law. The law prevents an accused drunk driver from driving their own vehicle.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

