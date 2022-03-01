Man charged in stabbing and hit-run car attack at Wawa in NJ

Anthony Cordero (Photo Credit: Edgewater Park police)

EDGEWATER PARK — A 25-year old Pennsylvania man turned himself in to authorities Tuesday morning following an aggravated assault early Sunday in Edgewater Park, New Jersey.  

Police say, Anthony Cordero of Levittown, had been involved in an argument with two people in the parking lot of a Wawa on Route 130 South just after 2 a.m. Sunday.

During the fight, Cordero stabbed one of the victims, then got into his car and intentionally drove the vehicle into the second victim, police said.

Cordero fled the parking lot in a dark-colored sedan believed to be a Buick Regal with Pennsylvania registration, police said. He surrendered two days later.

Police have charged Cordero with two counts of aggravated assault, one count of assault by auto, one count of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, one count of unlawful possession of a weapon, and four counts of terroristic threats.

He is currently lodged in the Burlington County jail.

