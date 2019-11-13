NJ pizza deliveryman killed mom and stuffed body in car, cops say

EDGEWATER PARK — A Burlington County man has been charged with killing his mother and hiding her decomposing body in his car parked at a Willingboro pizzeria.

Brian Templeton, 53, was arrested Tuesday on charges of first-degree murder and second-degree desecration of human remains.

Police made the discovery after an employee of the Courtyard Apartments complex called police after not having seen 77-year-old Doris Templeton for about two weeks.

Prosecutors said Templeton killed his mother in her apartment by bashing her head. He then stuffed her body into a chest and then put the chest into the back of his car, investigators said.

Investigators said that he then used his mother's car to drive and make deliveries.

"There is no indication at this point in the investigation that Templeton made deliveries in the vehicle that contained his mother’s body," prosecutors said Wednesday in a written statement.

Templeton was being held Wednesday at a medical facility, where he was being treated for a condition that prosecutors did not publicly describe.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Wednesday whether Templeton had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.