French-inspired cafe — whose cookies Oprah loves — finally comes to NJ

Maman, the famous Manhattan-based eatery has now expanded to New Jersey.

Maman, started in Soho in 2014, owned by husband-and-wife duo Benjamin Sormonte and Elisa Marshall. Their business quickly took off and they now have several locations. Among those locations are eight Manhattan cafes, one outpost in Brooklyn, and two additional locations in Montreal and Toronto.

Now, you can add Jersey City to that list.

Maman Jersey City, Photo Courtesy of Maman Maman Jersey City, Photo Courtesy of Maman loading...

The French-inspired cafe opened on Valentine's Day and is located at 70 Hudson St. Their menu consists of pastries, coffee, tea, cookies, quiches, breakfast and lunch options.

Maman will offer specialty drinks, such as this one that they served for Valentine's Day: The Cafe Bisous, a double espresso cappuccino prepared over melting Hershey kisses, homemade vanilla syrup & poured with a red velvet cocoa powder surprise.

Valentine's Day Specialty Drink, Photo Courtesy of Maman Valentine's Day Specialty Drink, Photo Courtesy of Maman loading...

In 2017, Oprah praised Maman's Nutty Chocolate Chip Cookies saying they are one of her favorite things.

Maman's Nutty Chocolate Chip Cookies, Photo Courtesy of Maman Maman's Nutty Chocolate Chip Cookies, Photo Courtesy of Maman loading...

Their breakfast menu includes a daily quiche, make-your-own omelet and seasonal soups.

Photo Courtesy of Maman Photo Courtesy of Maman loading...

They also have pastries and sweets from their bakery.

Photo Courtesy of Maman Photo Courtesy of Maman loading...

Maman means "mother" in French. Many of their dishes are inspired by family traditions, reflecting the founder's mothers from the South of France and North America.

Maman is open Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Their Kitchen closes at 4 p.m.

