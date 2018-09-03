‘Mama Grimmie’ passes away after cancer fight

EVESHAM — The mother of Christina Grimmie, the South Jersey singer gunned down at a club in Orlando in 2016 passed away following a battle with cancer.

Tina Grimmie, known to the singer's fans as "Mama Grimmie," was called a "a powerful and shining example of motherhood, being an amazing wife while giving love and encouragement to others. Her laugh, energy, passion and joyful spirit will eternally be a part of all of us," in a statement issued by the Christina Grimmie Foundation.

Christina moved from Evesham to Los Angeles in 2012, fininshed in third place on NBC's "The Voice" in 2014 and gained a following on YouTube. She was signing autographs after a concert at a venue called Plaza Live and was shot at point blank range by Kevin James Loibl, 27, of St. Petersburg, Florida.

Her brother Marcus tackled the suspect who then turned the gun on himself and died, according to officials who also credited Grimmie's brother for preventing anyone else from being shot.

The family was also grateful to #TeamGrimmie for their "immense outpouring of love on social media that's continually kept us encouraged."

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced, but the family asked for donations to the Grimmie Foundation in lieu of flowers.

Evesham Mayor Randy Brown said in a tweet his family was "fortunate" to spend time with Tina Grimmie.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ