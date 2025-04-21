🚨 A small dog was mauled to death by two larger dogs while on a walk

MONTVALE — A man was injured and his small dog was killed after being attacked by two large dogs Wednesday night in the Bergen County borough.

Montvale police told Independent Online News that a German shepherd and a pit bull escaped through an open gate or fence from their Park Ridge home and attacked the man walking his Maltese on Raven Road.

The injured dog was later pronounced dead at Westwood Regional Veterinary Hospital, Chief Douglas McDowell said. The dog’s owner suffered a severe bite on his hand that required hospitalization.

During the attack, the owner of the other two dogs grabbed the German shepherd and put him in a car. The pit bull initially escaped, but police captured it near River Vale.

Neighbors tell ABC 7 Eyewitness News that the woman who was in charge of the bigger dogs was fostering the pit bull. She came to the scene of the attack and cuddled the injured small dog.

Health and animal control officers were contacted and will determine what comes next. It’s not clear if charges will be filed.

