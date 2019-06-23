Making sure Jersey Shore attractions are safe and games are fair

Are you making plans to head down the shore this summer?

If so, state Consumer Affairs officials want to make sure your kids have fun and you don’t get ripped off.

According to Paul Rodriguez, acting director of the Division of Consumer Affairs, an initiative called Safe Summer 2019 has been launched.

“The New Jersey shore is an iconic, family friendly destination with millions of visitors every year, so we’re looking to make sure those visits to the shore leave a great taste in people’s mouths, that it’s a great experience for them.”

Toward that end, Rodriguez said Consumer Affairs investigators have started visiting attractions and arcades “to make sure that the games are fair, that the prizes are winnable, that those prizes they win are safe.”

“We want to make sure that if there are prizes displayed that they’re actually winnable, that they’re actually there, that they’re on site for people to take home that day," he said.

“We make sure that the stores are dealing openly and fairly with customers so we want to make sure that every item has conspicuous price" and that return policies are prominently displayed.

“We want to make sure that if you go to a candy store, that the scales are properly calibrated. Basically, what we’re there to do is make sure you’re treated fairly when you’re down there.”

He said if violations are found, businesses get instructed on how to come into compliance and fines may be issued.

