Major retailer opens a new store in New Jersey

New Jersey has long been known as a shopper’s paradise with malls and stores catering to every style and price range. Even during a tough time for brick-and-mortar stores, there are frequent store openings.

Burlington (formerly Burlington Coat Factory) has opened another location in its home state, with the doors opening on a new Ramsey store.

The new store is located at 235 Interstate Shop Center in Ramsey near Ulta Beauty, T.J. Maxx, and Globe Shoes.

This new Bergen County location will be the discount chain’s 47th store in the Garden State.

What happened to Burlington Coat Factory?

According to a statement:

Our goal is to continue to offer communities low prices on brand-name merchandise for the entire family and home,” said Burlington Stores CEO Michael O’Sullivan. “We’re continuing to expand our footprint across the country and are excited to be opening a new store in Ramsey. We look forward to giving local customers the chance to discover big savings on a wide range of products.

The Burlington chain started in 1972 in an old factory in Burlington, NJ, hence, the original name of Burlington Coat Factory.

More than just the name has changed, though. In addition to coats, they offer an extensive selection of in-season, fashion-focused merchandise at up to 60% off other retailers' prices, including women’s ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts

Burlington is now a Fortune 500 company. Its 2022 net sales were $8.7 billion.

The new Ramsey store opened on Oct. 6 (and will be closed on Sundays due to Bergen County’s blue laws).

