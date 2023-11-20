A new hot chicken joint just opened in NJ

When ASAD’S Hot Chicken opened in Philadelphia last year they weren’t kidding when they said they want to cater to everybody, every culture, everyone. The food is Halal if your religion calls for you to be adherent, but it’s just plain delicious to all.

And it can be hot. Very spicy hot, if you want it. But it doesn’t have to be.

You can order the wimpy way I would…no spice. Or you could go mild, hot, extra hot. Or you could be all Chuck Norris about it and go ‘reaper.’

The food is Nashville-style chicken sandwiches they call sliders, chicken wraps, tenders, fries, loaded fries and much more. It’s the ultimate comfort food and they aim to please.

From their website:

ASAD’S is run by entrepreneurs who have set out to revolutionize the food industry with their innovative ideas and handcrafted recipes. At ASAD’S, we believe in creating a unique experience that connects people and celebrates the diversity of cultures and flavors. We are proud to be a Halal, and we believe that everyone should be able to enjoy great food regardless of their dietary requirements.

They have two locations in Northeast Philadelphia and one in Bensalem. Now they’ve broken into the New Jersey market.

They just opened up an ASAD’S in Burlington two weeks ago and you’ll find them at 240 Route 130. They’re open daily from 10:00 a.m. to midnight.

Don’t let this Halal thing throw you off if you don’t know what that is. It just means it’s safe for Muslims to eat, just like Jewish people might seek kosher food. That’s all. But they love everyone from every culture and are on a mission to give you great food you’ll love.

People do love it. I’ve seen threads on Reddit from Philadelphia describing lines waiting in the rain just to get some of this stuff. Also, yes they have desserts. Not only milkshakes like you’d expect but things you wouldn’t, like fruit smoothies and strawberry or banana pudding.

If you head to their new Burlington location to try some let me know how it is. Just don't expect me to go full reaper.

