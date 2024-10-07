⚫NJ natives show up

MIDDLETOWN — The Murphys hosted a Kamala Harris fundraising event over the weekend in Monmouth County and a Jersey favorite stopped by: Jon Bon Jovi.

Jon Bon Jovi

He wasn’t the only native in attendance — Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, of Matawan, came by for the event.

Harris, Emhoff

Emhoff commented on former President’s Donald Trump “half-assed authoritarianism,” while applauding his wife’s life dedication to public service, according to the New Jersey Globe. They say Bon Jovi didn’t make formal remarks.

Election 2024 Trump

“Chaos: Bad for business. Degrading the rule of law: Bad for business. Uncertain court and arbitration systems: Very bad for business,” Emhoff said, according to the New Jersey Globe.

Admission was between $10,000 and $100,000 and about 50 were in attendance, according to the outlet.

Emhoff also visited a fundraiser in Old Tappan over the weekend.

Emhoff stops first weekend in Oct

Expect to see more star power backing Harris on this final stretch, including former VP Al Gore, chef Alice Waters, political activist George Conway and more, according to Bloomberg.

